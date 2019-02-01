Photographer of the Day: Gino Domenico

Category: Street
Photographer: Gino Domenico
Photo: “Little Tramp”
This adorable image was sent in by Gino Domenico titled “Little Tramp.” He said this about the image, “This picture was taken in Soho, NYC. Leica m9. 1/500 f/4.” I mean how cute is that little guy? Adorable!
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
