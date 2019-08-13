Photographer of the Day: Gianluca Moretto

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Gianluca Moretto
Photo: “Omaggio a Stanley”
Oh my droogies, this portrait is real horrorshow. For fans of Stanley Kubrick’s film, “A Clockwork Orange” the vocabulary is completely familiar. Translated it says “Oh my friends, this portrait is good.” Gianluca Moretto takes the vivid character of Alex and translates it with a lady sitting in as the villain/hero, the protagonist in Anthony Burgess’s 1962 novel of the same name. In his “Omaggio a Stanley,” the opening scene of the movie begins again in a different vein. Read the book. See the film. Be warned: Both are violent. Horrorshow story.
