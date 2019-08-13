Gianluca Moretto's "Omaggio a Stanley" earns him Photofocus Photographer of the Day.
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Photographer of the Day: Gianluca Moretto

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Gianluca Moretto
Photo: “Omaggio a Stanley”

Oh my droogies, this portrait is real horrorshow. For fans of Stanley Kubrick’s film, “A Clockwork Orange” the vocabulary is completely familiar. Translated it says “Oh my friends, this portrait is good.” Gianluca Moretto takes the vivid character of Alex and translates it with a lady sitting in as the villain/hero, the protagonist in Anthony Burgess’s 1962 novel of the same name. In his “Omaggio a Stanley,” the opening scene of the movie begins again in a different vein. Read the book. See the film. Be warned: Both are violent. Horrorshow story.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Photographer of the Day: Ritxy

Photographer of the Day: Ritxy

Celebrate the start to fall with Photographer of the Day

Celebrate the start to fall with Photographer of the Day

Photographer of the Day: Davide Gabino

Photographer of the Day: Davide Gabino

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.