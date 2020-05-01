Photographer: Gianluca Moretto

Photo: “Kiara”

What is the first thing you notice when looking at a portrait? For me, it is the eyes. So when I saw this image I was shook! She looks like she has cat eyes and it is all because of the killer catchlights. The lighting is beautiful. Soft and subtle but also a bit hard and dramatic. It’s stunning.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.