Photographer of the Day: Geoffrey Tibbenham

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Geoffrey Tibbenham
Photo: “Norwich Cathedral”
One of the great features of this arcade would be the vaults, coupled with the arches. The view clearly shows how buildings were crafted to be self supporting before the advent of structural steel and reinforced concrete. Add to this the “trompe l’oeil” of the shadowed forms of the out-of-view lit side of the building make for a very engaging presence.
