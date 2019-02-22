Category: Street
Photographer: Gabi Ben Avraham
Photo: “Untitled”
I slightly love the fact that this image by Gabi Ben Avraham is “untitled.” I can’t help but feel like it was intentional a little. Maybe based on the fact you can’t see her subject’s face? Either way, I find it intriguing.
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Gabi Ben Avraham - February 21, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Krajnak - February 14, 2019
- BenQ SW271 monitor offers perfect color and resolution - February 11, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.