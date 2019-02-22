Photographer of the Day: Gabi Ben Avraham

Category: Street

Photographer: Gabi Ben Avraham

Photo: “Untitled”

I slightly love the fact that this image by Gabi Ben Avraham is “untitled.” I can’t help but feel like it was intentional a little. Maybe based on the fact you can’t see her subject’s face? Either way, I find it intriguing.

