Photographer: Frank Bitetto

Photo: “Untitled”

Frank Bitetto sent me this stunning image and said this about it, “The photo was made at the Richmond Art Museum with an iPhone and edited with Snapseed.” An iPhone people! Do I need a new phone or what?

This image is so well exposed and the amount of detail you can see is extremely impressive. Also, a quick question — who else used Snapseed? I would love to hear your thoughts about it in the comments.

