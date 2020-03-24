Photographer: Foteini Zaglara
Photo: “une orchidée pour la mémoire”

This is perfection. The color hues. The fact that the flowers kind of look like hands coming up the side. Her soft head tilt down with a small focus on her one eye. It is all so good!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.