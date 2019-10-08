Category: Portrait

Photographer: Foteini Zaglara

Photo: “Mida’s daughter”

This portrait is a study of warmth in light, subject and tone. The warm light combine with bronze-gold makeup including gold leaf around the subject’s eyes to set a romantic scene. Yet her expression is tentative, unsure. There is a story there and it is for us to tell ourselves as we view it.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.