Category: Portrait
Photographer: fiore_lla4ever
Photo: “Profili”
A portrait photographed in profile is always a strong statement. When it is the front image of a group dressed in the same colors, it is perfection. “Profili” is a great offering and has earned its creator the title of “Photofocus Photographer of the Day” in portraiture.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: fiore_lla4ever - June 25, 2019
- Preserving digital assets — a free live webinar - June 25, 2019
- Live Webinar: Preserving digital assets — 3:00 p.m. EDT, Thursday, June 27, 2019 - June 24, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.