Photographer of the Day: fiore_lla4ever

Category: Portrait

Photographer: fiore_lla4ever

Photo: “Profili”

A portrait photographed in profile is always a strong statement. When it is the front image of a group dressed in the same colors, it is perfection. “Profili” is a great offering and has earned its creator the title of “Photofocus Photographer of the Day” in portraiture.

