Category: Macro
Photographer: EVO GT
Photo: “VW Camper Sunset at the Dunes”
Macro is defined by showing the up-close likeness of an object in an image. In this photograph by EVO GT, he takes a Volkswagen camper toy and creates a scene on a sand dune with sunset off in the distance. While you might find a similar scene in real-life, EVO GT does it with a toy, driving it through the sand. Wonderful composition and colors!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: EVO GT - May 3, 2019
- Adobe removes $9.99 Photography plan from website; here’s how you can still get it - May 2, 2019
- Give your pets a photo makeover with these tips from Adobe - April 30, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.