Photographer of the Day: EVO GT

Category: Macro

Photographer: EVO GT

Photo: “VW Camper Sunset at the Dunes”

Macro is defined by showing the up-close likeness of an object in an image. In this photograph by EVO GT, he takes a Volkswagen camper toy and creates a scene on a sand dune with sunset off in the distance. While you might find a similar scene in real-life, EVO GT does it with a toy, driving it through the sand. Wonderful composition and colors!

