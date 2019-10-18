Category: Aerial

Photographer: EVO GT

Photo: “The Glamorgan Heritage Coastline”

The beautiful Golden Hour colors in this aerial shot of the Glamorgan Heritage Coastline in the South Wales, UK, really help elevate it to the next level. The serene waves help to bring a calming emotion to the photograph, which is otherwise built with its tall cliffs.

