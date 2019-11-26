Category: Portrait
Photographer: Enio Godoy
Photo: “Luisinho – 11 years old”

“Luisinho – 11 years old” shows the wonder of approaching adolescence. This delightful portrait is completely without and self-consciousness of the part of the subject. His expression is spontaneous and, well, fun. This is what childhood is supposed to be. Adults reading this, take the lesson to your heart.

