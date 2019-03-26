Category: Portrait
Photographer: Djordje Krdzic
Photo: “Untitled”
This powerful black and white naturally lit environmental portrait features a woman who has lived life. She peers directly into the camera with the smallest hint of a smile. The pot to her left is the hint she has been photographed in her kitchen.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Djordje Krdzic - March 26, 2019
- In-depth review: Asus ProArt PA32UC HDR 32″ monitor - March 26, 2019
- Sunday Comics: Mis-painted - March 24, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.