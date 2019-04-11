Photographer of the Day: Denis Vuk

Category: Street

Photographer: Denis Vuk

Photo: “Walking away”

This image by Denis Vuk titled “Walking away” instantly caught my eye for two reasons. One, I actually couldn’t see the passerby at first and I love a good hunt in an image. And two, the crop. I love that you can’t see everything and it leaves you guessing a bit.

