Photographer of the Day: Denis Vuk

Category: Street
Photographer: Denis Vuk
Photo: “Walking away”
This image by Denis Vuk titled “Walking away” instantly caught my eye for two reasons. One, I actually couldn’t see the passerby at first and I love a good hunt in an image. And two, the crop. I love that you can’t see everything and it leaves you guessing a bit.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
