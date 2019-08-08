Photographer of the Day: Dean Forbes

Category: Street
Photographer: Dean Forbes
Photo: “Audience”
“This image was made at a community arts festival where I live in Shoreline, Washington. I noticed the man’s hat, lit by the midday sun, and decided to spot meter on the bright area to create an underexposed photo in black and white to accentuate the hat. The composition, shot at f/4 to provide shallow DOF, also focuses the viewer’s eye on the man and his hat. The fact that he is shown as the sole audience for the performer also reflects the low-key festival. Gear used: Fuji X-T3, 16-55mm f/2.8 lens.” – Dean Forbes
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.