Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Urbex
Photographer: Davide Ibiza
Photo: “23 dic 2018 Urbex Sardegna”

This photograph, taken in the Sardinia region in Italy, showcases what appears to be chemicals in an abandoned room. What I love here is the depth of field, as well as the colors. Urbex can sometimes be very dark and un-saturated, but by adding in the colors from the labels and liquid, it brings some life to the otherwise abandoned location.

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
