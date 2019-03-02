Photographer of the Day: Davide Ibiza

Category: Urbex

Photographer: Davide Ibiza

Photo: “23 dic 2018 Urbex Sardegna”

This photograph, taken in the Sardinia region in Italy, showcases what appears to be chemicals in an abandoned room. What I love here is the depth of field, as well as the colors. Urbex can sometimes be very dark and un-saturated, but by adding in the colors from the labels and liquid, it brings some life to the otherwise abandoned location.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.