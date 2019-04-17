Photographer of the Day: Davide Gabino

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Davide Gabinol

Photo: “Un piede nella natura”

This image stopped me in my tracks. It grabbed my inner child and took me right back to laying in the grass in the summer. I can feel the warmth of the sun and smell the fresh summer air just by looking at this shot.

It’s a simple shot, but the emotion, warmth and sense of place is just pouring from it, well done.

Thank you for sharing your image with us.

