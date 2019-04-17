Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Davide Gabino

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Davide Gabinol
Photo: “Un piede nella natura”

This image stopped me in my tracks. It grabbed my inner child and took me right back to laying in the grass in the summer. I can feel the warmth of the sun and smell the fresh summer air just by looking at this shot.

It’s a simple shot, but the emotion, warmth and sense of place is just pouring from it, well done.

Thank you for sharing your image with us.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

