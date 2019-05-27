Category: Architecture
Photographer: David @ Rockets Photos
Photo: “Iglesia de la Anunciación viewed from Metrol Parasol Seville”
The dramatic photo of this church is greatly enhanced by the incredible geometry of the foreground structures! The night sky as a negative space eliminates all semblance of clutter in this well done presentation.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: David @ Rockets Photos - May 27, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Pamela Aminou - May 20, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Ritxy - May 13, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.