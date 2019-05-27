Photographer of the Day: David @ Rockets Photos

Category: Architecture

Photographer: David @ Rockets Photos

Photo: “Iglesia de la Anunciación viewed from Metrol Parasol Seville”

The dramatic photo of this church is greatly enhanced by the incredible geometry of the foreground structures! The night sky as a negative space eliminates all semblance of clutter in this well done presentation.

