Photographer of the Day: David @ Rockets Photos

Category: Street

Photographer: David @ Rockets Photos

Photo: “Grabbing attention”

David had this to say about his image titled “Grabbing attention” — “I watched this unfold as a photographers bored child walks into his shot of the steps.” I couldn’t help but laugh and think of all the hundreds of times someone has walked in front of my camera when taking a shot. Maybe we should start a category for POTD called “oops didn’t see ya there.”

