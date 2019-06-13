Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: David @ Rockets Photos

0

Category: Street
Photographer: David @ Rockets Photos
Photo: “Grabbing attention”

David had this to say about his image titled “Grabbing attention” — “I watched this unfold as a photographers bored child walks into his shot of the steps.” I couldn’t help but laugh and think of all the hundreds of times someone has walked in front of my camera when taking a shot. Maybe we should start a category for POTD called “oops didn’t see ya there.”

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts