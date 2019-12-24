Category: Portrait
Photographer: David Renz
Photo: “RX10III”

This might also be titled “Wonder,” or “Thoughts,” or what does this portrait evoke for you. I see a woman in her own world that has her paying no mind to her surroundings. The photographer has drawn us to her by using a highlight vignette that frames his subject in brightness. Her dark shirt and hair make her stand out. Her finger and thumb resting pensively on her lower lip invite us to imagine her story. That’s what a good portrait does.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.