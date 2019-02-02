Category: Love
Photographer: David Morris
Photo: “candid.”
Showing love in an everyday environment can be a great capture. Here, David captures a couple whispering to each other in their home. It’s a simple scene but one that truly shows the love between the couple.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: David Morris - February 1, 2019
- ON1 releases Photo RAW 2019.2 - January 31, 2019
- Lighting up a barn with Lume Cubes - January 31, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.