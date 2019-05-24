Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: David Edenfield

Category: Macro
Photographer: David Edenfield
Photo: “Reaching Out..”

David’s flower photograph is a perfect example of why macro is such an effective medium. By having a shallow depth of field, it really makes the object (in this case a flower) shine. What’s impressive here is David’s use of his gear. He shoots this with an f/5.6 aperture at 66mm. So instead of relying on his gear to separate that background, he zoomed in super close to get the final capture. Nice job.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
