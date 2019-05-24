Photographer of the Day: David Edenfield

Category: Macro

Photographer: David Edenfield

Photo: “Reaching Out..”

David’s flower photograph is a perfect example of why macro is such an effective medium. By having a shallow depth of field, it really makes the object (in this case a flower) shine. What’s impressive here is David’s use of his gear. He shoots this with an f/5.6 aperture at 66mm. So instead of relying on his gear to separate that background, he zoomed in super close to get the final capture. Nice job.

