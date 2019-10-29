Category: Portrait
Photographer: David Cucalón
Photo: “Thinking”

Pensive poses always draw me in. I wonder what the person is considering. “Thinking” by our photographer of the day David Cucalón is compelling. The woman is leaning in, listening intently. That is the story. What’s being said?

