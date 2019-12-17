Category: Portrait
Photographer: Darren M
Photo: “Window”

Find a window, have your subject step up next to it and look back at the camera. Simple? Not really. Our photographer of the day has set his scene photographically. He has used a wide aperture to throw the background into an indistinct blur. The subject’s face is framed by her very dark hair that makes her come forward in the composition. “Window” is a wonderful portrait. Find your own window and see what you make happen.

