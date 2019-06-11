Category: Portrait
Photographer: Darren M
Photo: “Earthy”
“Earthy” is a warm, pensive portrait of a woman gazing off camera. Her expression is neutral. She gives nothing away. She just — is. The golden, off-center light behind her suggests sunlight as does its reflection on her shoulder. This is a powerful portrait of a strong human being.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Darren M - June 11, 2019
- When to photograph brackets for HDR - June 11, 2019
- Sunday Comics: Camera class - June 9, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.