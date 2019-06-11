Photographer of the Day: Darren M

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Darren M

Photo: “Earthy”

“Earthy” is a warm, pensive portrait of a woman gazing off camera. Her expression is neutral. She gives nothing away. She just — is. The golden, off-center light behind her suggests sunlight as does its reflection on her shoulder. This is a powerful portrait of a strong human being.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.