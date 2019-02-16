Photographer of the Day: Dan Luner

Category: Love

Photographer: Dan Luner

Photo: “Wild Wedding”

In this image, Dan takes that faded film look and applies it to a wedding photograph, outside Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, PA. The feel here is perfect — it makes you think of those sunshiny days full of color. Dan actually mentions that the wedding ceremony took place inside the zoo, but to the naked eye, there’s a bit of a play on this, making the viewer think that the couple “came from the zoo.”