Photographer of the Day: Dan Luner

Photographer: Dan Luner
Photo: “Wild Wedding”
In this image, Dan takes that faded film look and applies it to a wedding photograph, outside Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, PA. The feel here is perfect — it makes you think of those sunshiny days full of color. Dan actually mentions that the wedding ceremony took place inside the zoo, but to the naked eye, there’s a bit of a play on this, making the viewer think that the couple “came from the zoo.”
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
