Photographer of the Day: Dan Luner

Category: Sports

Photographer: Dan Luner

Photo: “Beer League Bros”

As a hockey fan, I couldn’t help but choose this photograph for this week. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs officially concluded, I love seeing behind-the-scenes photographs of one of my favorite sports, especially when players are in celebration. From Dan:

“Beer League Bros” was captured in the locker room at Marple Sports Arena in Broomall, PA after my teammates and I won the local collegiate roller hockey league championship. The team won after losing in the big game from the previous season. To this day, that trophy remains on display at our alma mater significantly stained from the amount of beer that was once in it. While not necessarily the equivalent of Lord Stanley’s Cup, at the time it was a big deal for us, and I can always look back at this one with a heartfelt smile.

Originally submitted via the Photofocus website. You can also share your images through the Flickr Photofocus Group. Join the group and share your photo.