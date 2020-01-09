Photographer: Crusty Da Klown
Photo: “Faintly you surround me”

“Faintly you surround me” is a study of a landscape reminiscent of an old color slide that has been damaged by time and carelessness. The burned, dead trees in the foreground make stark silhouettes against the promise of regrowth of the trees behind them and on the mountains across the lake. This evocative photograph captures the grimness of the passage of time — of the circle of life.

