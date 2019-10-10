Category: Street

Photographer: Crusty Da Klown (Busy)

Photo: “Dragoons”

Now this image by Crusty Da Klown (Busy) is a really cool creative take on street photography. Does it look like they took the photo through a scope, maybe on another tank? Or maybe they changed it in post? Either way, it is awesome!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.