Photographer: Claude Beller

Photo: “Staten Island Ferry”

This quiet moment of two people reading and a man glancing at the camera is a study in perfection. Light dances and paints the photo with wondrous reflections. The pause in the day as the Staten Island Ferry makes its way is beautifully realized by Photofocus Photographer of the Day Claude Beller.

Claude submitted his photograph directly to Photofocus. Submit yours via the Photofocus website. Or share on the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group today.