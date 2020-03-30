Photographer: cinzio Farinelli

Photo: “the coronavirus effects”

Here, Cinzio captures an everyday supermarket checkout, but one of the many that has had its everyday operations change due to the Coronavirus. You’ll see the cashier wearing a mask, and the customer doing his best to stay a close distance apart as he pays. The black and white treatment goes very well here, and the subtle leading lines of the belt leading up to the cashier help to effectively frame the two people.

