Photographer: Christian Meermann

Photo: “Ice Entity #14“

Christian Meermann had this to say about this image:

“In our daily hurly-burly lives, we tend to overlook that right under our noses there are wondrous universes, for instance in an inconspicuous half-frozen puddle, that are home to strange and alien beings. They are only visible for photographers with a macro lens. And they only reveal themselves to an audience with an open mind and a rich imagination.”

You can see all 20 photographs at chm-photography.com.

