Photographer: Christian Meermann

Photo: “Old Door”

Whenever I see something old captured like this door, I get inspired. This is the perfect subject for those of us stuck at home due to Coronavirus. Take an everyday object and breathe some life into it!

Christian’s capture is inspiring because it captures the age. There are probably several stories that revolve around this door, and the black and white treatment certainly gives it that “wondering” feeling.

