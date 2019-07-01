Photographer of the Day: Christian Meermann

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Christian Meermann

Photo: “Tempodrom #5”

While as architectural images go, this is about as minimal as it gets! While it’s nearly impossible to determine the building involved from just this image, that image is so striking and profound as to be the compelling photograph for today!

