Photographer of the Day: Christian Meermann

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Christian Meermann

Photo: “Gasometer (Re-Edit)”

This is an otherworldly view of what might have been a very mundane industrial structure. The treatment of the tanks of this building set renders this looking sci-fi and extraterrestrial, and begs for visual attention!

