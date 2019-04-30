Photofocus

Bryll Edison Par is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Portraits

Photographer of the Day: Bryll Edison Par

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Bryll Edison Par
Photo: “Black and White”

The subject holds the viewer’s eye by staring directly into the lens with a sense of intensity. His lips are closed, the jaw slightly clenched. His hand pulls the neckline of his pullover away from his neck. The light tones against the very dark background cause the man in “Black and White” to come forward in the frame. It is a powerful portrait.

