Photographer of the Day: Bryll Edison Par

Category: Portrait

Photographer: Bryll Edison Par

Photo: “Black and White”

The subject holds the viewer’s eye by staring directly into the lens with a sense of intensity. His lips are closed, the jaw slightly clenched. His hand pulls the neckline of his pullover away from his neck. The light tones against the very dark background cause the man in “Black and White” to come forward in the frame. It is a powerful portrait.

