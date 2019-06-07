Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Day: Brian Barbash

0

Category: Sports
Photographer: Brian Barbash
Photo: “Zen”

In this photograph, Brian captures his son, Tyler, in a “brief zen moment of calm before the beginning of his high bar routine.” The black and white process of this certainly gives way to the calming feel of this, and you can see with Tyler’s eyes closed, he’s truly concentrating on what he’s about to accomplish. It’s a wonderful capture showing the true, raw emotion of the sport.

Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours today!

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts