Photographer of the Day: Brian Barbash

Category: Sports

Photographer: Brian Barbash

Photo: “Zen”

In this photograph, Brian captures his son, Tyler, in a “brief zen moment of calm before the beginning of his high bar routine.” The black and white process of this certainly gives way to the calming feel of this, and you can see with Tyler’s eyes closed, he’s truly concentrating on what he’s about to accomplish. It’s a wonderful capture showing the true, raw emotion of the sport.

