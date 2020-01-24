Photographer: Bill McCarroll

Photo: “Badwater Basin, Death Valley, California”

This new curator approach which detaches specific categories for us to use as templates frees me to engage my own basic criteria; to choose photos that I would want to look at frequently enough to hang on my own home’s walls. And here’s a great one!

I’ve always been very moved by dramatic sunrises and sunsets, and I’ve also been enchanted by Death Valley since my first visit there many years ago, and specifically the surreal salt formations near Badwater, the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere. This photograph shows that dedication and patience pays off, and perfectly plays the rain pools reflecting the cool part of the twilight sky against the raging sky.

