POTD Outdoor

Photographer of the Day: Bibek Singh

Photographer: Bibek Singh
Photo: “Hide and Seek”

A perfect example of being patient or just good timing. Either way, it works brilliantly in this shot. Waiting for just the right person, with just the right umbrella to walk across the street in the fog has paid off here.

The yellow taxis help to give us a sense of location and also showcase the weather with the reflections in the wet pavement. The pop of color adds some life to this as well.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

