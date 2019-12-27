Category: Magic
Photographer: Bernhard Garbers
Photo: “Angel of Christmas”

There’s nothing truly like the magic of Christmas. Here, Bernhard shows us his take on the Angel of Christmas, highlighting a woman with a wand. The added sparkles in post-production work well here, as the simple nature of them aren’t overpowering, and help add to the scene.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.