potd outdoor

Photographer of the Day: Bernard Spragg

0

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Bernard Spragg
Photo: “Fields of Gold. Canola”

Gorgeous shot of canola fields. Beautiful, bright color and love that he left that little curve of grass in the upper right.

There is a lovely subtle movement in this with the shape of the hill and horizon. A great image depicting the spring season.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

