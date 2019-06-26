Photographer of the Day: Bernard Spragg

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Bernard Spragg

Photo: “Fields of Gold. Canola”

Gorgeous shot of canola fields. Beautiful, bright color and love that he left that little curve of grass in the upper right.

There is a lovely subtle movement in this with the shape of the hill and horizon. A great image depicting the spring season.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.