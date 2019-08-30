Photographer of the Day: Bernard Spragg. NZ

Category: Street Art
Photographer: Bernard Spragg. NZ
Photo: “The Ballerina and the bucket.”
Another great example of showing scale, Bernard’s capture is a bit more clean in terms of the subjects we’ve seen this month. The ballerina on the side of the building is extremely vibrant. Bernard does a nice job of pairing this with the deep blue sky. But the extra element, which appears to be the bucket part of a small crane, also is paired nicely with the forklift in the background of the scene. By pairing elements together like this, it really helps to create a story.
