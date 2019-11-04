Category: Architecture

Photographer: Baspherical

Photo: “Düsseldorf Architecture”

Showing the stark angular edge of an imposing building, our Architectural Photographer of the Day includes only a portion of the structure as to be an abstract. But the reflective windows make the surrounding blue sky appear within it, and like a ship cutting through waves, the building cuts through the sky, highlighting the architect’s statement.

