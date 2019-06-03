Photographer of the Day: Baspherical

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Baspherical
Photo: “Düsseldorf Köbogen Architektur”
This is an elegant and strong abstract; the very curved sweep of the structure exaggerated by the position of the camera. The light source, the sun, is featured as a subjective part of the composition, making the presentation somewhat eerie and 2001 monolithic like!
