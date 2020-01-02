Category: Street
Photographer: Barbara Koester
Photo: “Mummer on the roof”

I hope everyone had a great holiday — it certainly looks like this guy did. He is referred to as a mummer. The definition of a mummer is an actor in a traditional masked mime, especially of a type associated with Christmas and popular in England in the 18th and early 19th centuries. Great image by Barbara! It’s not every day you see something like this. It caught my attention immediately.

