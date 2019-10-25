Category: Aerial
Photographer: Artem Beliaikin
Photo: “Aerial picture of Campuhan Ridge Walk , Scenic Green Valley in Ubud Bali. Drone photo.”

Artem’s drone photo overlooking a valley in Indonesia is simply breathtaking. The green tones here are a wonder to look at, and Artem does a fantastic job by leading your eyes through the small path at the center of the frame.

