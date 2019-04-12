Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Artem Bali

Category: Travel
Photographer: Artem Bali
Photo: “stocks-1726”

I have to say I laughed when I first saw this photograph by Artem Bali. But it really is the perfect travel photograph. It encompasses our thoughts as photographers when we see that photo perfect moment. Sure, the landscape could have been in focus and it probably would have been gorgeous. But by giving the A-OK gesture, it presents a little laughter and shows the enjoyment behind photography.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
