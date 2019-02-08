Photographer of the Day: Andy van Dyk

Category: Street
Photographer: Andy van Dyk
Photo: “Welta Weltur 6×9 (1937) /Schneider Xenar 105/3.8”
I shoot a lot of my work in a studio where everything is very controlled and directional. So stepping outside for street photographer is hard for me because I have a hard time getting past the hard light look. This image by Andy van Dyk is reminding me harsh light is beautiful and powerful. I should embrace it more.
Erin Holmstead
