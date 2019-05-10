Photographer of the Day: Andrzej Figlewicz

Category: Macro
Photographer: Andrzej Figlewicz
Photo: “Juggling Fly”
This photograph of the Lucilia Sericata — known as the common green bottle fly — showcases the immense detail that is often presented by macro images. Here, the fly is enjoying some sugar crystals, but if you look at the fly’s head, it’s extremely detailed and sharp. Great capture!
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
