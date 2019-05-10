Photographer of the Day: Andrzej Figlewicz

Category: Macro

Photographer: Andrzej Figlewicz

Photo: “Juggling Fly”

This photograph of the Lucilia Sericata — known as the common green bottle fly — showcases the immense detail that is often presented by macro images. Here, the fly is enjoying some sugar crystals, but if you look at the fly’s head, it’s extremely detailed and sharp. Great capture!

