Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Andre vd Meulen
Photo: “Line to Infinity”
I love the mystery in this. Where do those trees disappear to? Some mystical land. Beautifully composed with soft tones to lead us into the image and create a sense of wonder.
Thank you Andre for sharing your image with us.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Andre vd Meulen - March 13, 2019
- Be prepared to be spontaneous - March 13, 2019
- Kickflip laptop stand offers a better angle when working on-the-go - March 8, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.